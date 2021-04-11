Conrad talks tough amid growing din

SHILLONG, April 10: In the midst of the growing hue and cry over the participation of non-tribals in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has made it clear that non-tribal participation in GHADC polls has been going on since 1952 and the practice cannot be changed overnight.

The chief minister’s stiff stance on the conundrum comes at a time when various pressure groups have called for a bandh in Garo Hills to oppose non-tribal participation in the Council polls.

Talking to reporters during party campaign in Garo Hills, Conrad said that they cannot interfere into the matter and it will not be tolerated. “Bandh is completely illegal, especially in a situation when a democratic process is going. It is their individual call if they don’t want to cast their votes,” the chief minister said.

“It will not be tolerated. Furthermore, we had today also called upon the church leaders, elder citizens and NGOs and a message was passed on to them that this should not be done and election will go on. The government will provide full security,” he added.

Exhorting people to come forward and exercise their franchise, he said that the practice of participation of non-tribals in GHADC election has been going on since 1952 and it cannot be changed overnight.

“This is something that will require consultation. We will have to take everybody on board and then take a decision. So, making this an issue just during elections will not resolve the problem. It is undoubtedly a complicated issue; but the solution will have to be found with everybody’s consultation,” Conrad said.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that his party is optimistic of forming the new EC in GHADC.

Conrad has been leading his party campaigns and has covered all the 29 constituencies in last 18 days.

Only a day ago, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of GHADC elections.

“The district administration and the government are taking all the necessary steps and the election will be conducted smoothly,” Rymbui had assured.