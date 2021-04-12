Battle of the hitters as Royals take on Punjab Kings

MUMBAI, April 11: Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday.

Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent.

The Royals could opt to open with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler.

While Samson, who would be itching to prove a point, and Stokes would then form strong middle-order.

If the four fire on all cylinders, they can pummel any attack into submission and Punjab would be no exception on the Wankhede track, which is usually batting-friendly.

Royals also have an several other options at their disposal, including all-rounders Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag and Liam Livingstone.

Gopal, Tewatia and Parag, all bowl leg-spin, so it would be interesting to see whether the Royals opt to go in with two leg-spinners.

With star pacer Jofra Archer missing due to injury, the pace attack will have to be led by Rajasthan’s newest recruit – South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who will be eager to justify his huge price tag of Rs 16.25 crore.

RR will have to get their combination right as only four foreigners can make the playing XI.

On the other hand, Punjab boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle.

Rahul and Agarwal formed a lethal opening combination in 2020 and would continue to open.

They also have the likes of Dawid Malan, one of the finest T20 batsmen currently, hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan, and Nicholos Pooran.

For them too, it would be all about getting the combination right.

The bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Shami, who was superb in the last edition.

Their pacer line-up has been bolstered by the signing of Australian speedsters Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and also includes Chris Jordan.

With their spin attack a concern, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi will have to play their roles well to contain a devastating Rajasthan line-up. (PTI)