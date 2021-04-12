‘Changes in technique helped’

MUMBAI, April 11: A minor change in technique coupled with focus on cutting down on silly mistakes has been Prithvi Shaw’s recipe for success after a poor run of form that found him out of national team during the England series.

The 21-year-old on Saturday blasted his way to a 38-ball 72-run innings as Delhi Capitals chased down a winning target of 189 against CSK with more than an over to spare.

“I made some small changes in my batting before the IPL. I just wanted to minimize all the mistakes I was making, and I worked hard,” said Shaw in a release on Sunday.

The change that he referred to was positioning of his back-lift. Earlier, his bat would come down at an angle from the gully region, causing problems with the incoming deliveries but after working with Pravin Amre, the back-lift is more straightened reducing the gap between bat and pad.

Last year, Shaw was dropped from DC’s playing XI after a string of low scores in UAE and also omitted from India’s Test squad after scoring 0 and 4 in the first Test in Adelaide.

After working on his technique, Shaw returned to amass a whopping 827 runs in 8 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I practised for two weeks with Strength & Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam sir and Pravin Amre sir before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then I just played my natural game with a few changes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” the explosive India opener said.

Shaw shared a 138-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan before being dismissed. (PTI)