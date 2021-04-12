Sports Snippets

Esports could become medal event at 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, April 11: In an indication that esports will certainly be a medal event during the Hangzhou Asian Games, the recognition given to the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is being seen as a “very positive step” ahead of the quadrennial games in September 2022. The recognition drew applause from top sports administrators, with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, whose country will host the 2034 Asian Games, welcoming the move. “The partnership between AESF and the Olympic Council of Asia further legitimises esports globally and provides the athletes and the fans the support they deserve,” Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, who is the president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), said. (IANS)

Lucas Vazquez to miss rest of season due to injury

Madrid, April 11: Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez will probably miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he picked up in the El Clasico match against Barcelona. Vazquez, who has spent most of the season playing as a makeshift right-back, had set up Karim Benzema to score Real Madrid’s first goal of the game when he had to be replaced by Alvaro Ordiozola after a collision with Sergio Busquets before the break in Saturday’s El Clasico. Tests carried out on Sunday confirmed a twisted cruciate ligament on his right knee – an injury that usually requires around six weeks’ recovery time, meaning he is unlikely to be available before the end of the campaign. Vazquez’s injury comes at a bad time for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who after Saturday’s win admitted his players were tired after an intense season. Odriozola is just back after several months out, while Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos are still injured. (IANS)

Indian free-style wrestlers fail to make Olympics

Almaty, April 11: National champion Sandeep Singh Mann (74kg) failed to qualify for the Olympic Games at the Asian Qualifiers here on Sunday, keeping veteran Sushil Kumar’s Tokyo hopes alive in the weight category. Also missing out on qualification was Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg). Those who missed out have one last chance to make the cut for the Tokyo Games at the World Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from May 6-9. Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik were the only ones to qualify for the Games in Almaty, taking the country’s quota in women’s wrestling to three. (PTI)

Australia pull out of World Athletics Relay Championships

Sydney, April 11: The organisers of the 2021 World Athletics Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland suffered a setback as Athletics Australia (AA) confirmed on Sunday it is withdrawing its team for the May 1-2 event due to Covid-19 challenges. A statement issued on AA’s website stated: “The decision was made in light of the Covid-19 situation in Poland and greater Europe, with the safety and wellbeing of Australian participants at the forefront of the decision-making process.” Athletics Australia CEO Darren Gocher said that, while the withdrawal is disappointing for athletes, a thorough process had been undertaken to consider all associated risks with travelling to Poland and the quarantine requirements on their return to Australia. (IANS)

World Para Snow Sports Championships rescheduled

Lillehammer, April 11: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) rescheduled its key event, the World Para Snow Sports Championships, which will be held in Lillehammer, Norway from January 8 to 23. The championships will take place eight weeks before the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games. The competition was initially scheduled from February 7-20 this year but was postponed by the IPC to November 2020 because of COVID. “Once we announced the postponement of the World Championships, our focus shifted to confirming the new competition dates as quickly as possible,” said Christian Holtz, managing director of World Para Sports. (IANS)