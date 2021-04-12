Covid-19 fear grips Bihar, cases rise 4 times in 8 days

PATNA, April 12 : The surge in coronavirus cases in Bihar has sparked the pandemic fear again in the minds of the people. The number of infected persons has broken new records with rise in active Covid-19 patients. Covid cases have risen four times in the last eight days in the state.

The active cases in the state on April 4 stood at 3,560 which has now risen to 14,695 on April 11. The measures taken by the Bihar government are proving to be inadequate.

According to the data released by the state Health Department, the number of active cases is increasing with the rise in the number of infected people. In Bihar, 864 infected persons were identified on April 4, while 245 were cured the same day. The number of active patients in the state on this day was 3,560, after which the pace picked up fast.

According to the data, there were a total of 4,143 active patients in the state on April 5, which increased to 4,954 on April 6 and to 5,925 on April 7. The number of active Covid patients increased to 7,504 on April 8 and rose to 9,357 on April 9 and reached 11,998 on April 10.

On April 11, a total of 3,756 new Covid cases were detected while 1,053 recovered. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached to 14,695 on Sunday.

With the rise in cases, the recovery rate is continuously declining. The state, which had recorded a recovery rate of more than 98 per cent earlier, has now fallen to 94.24 per cent recovery rate on Sunday.

The number of vacant beds in the hospitals has also started falling after the cases spiked. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is an MP from Patna Sahib, has urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to declare AIIMS, Patna as a Covid dedicated hospital to cope up with the rising cases.

Prasad also urged Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey to increase the number of Covid beds at Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital and make proper arrangements for oxygen cylinders, medicines etc. He also urged the state government to further ramp up testing in Patna and other cities of Bihar and isolate those who turn positive.

Out of 3,756 Covid patients detected on Sunday, 1,382 are from Patna, which is fast becoming a new hotspot in the state.