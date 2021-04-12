Ex-CAPF delegation meets Meghalaya Governor

SHILLONG, April 12: A four-member Ex-CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) delegation under the leadership of Ranbir Singh, General Secretary met Governor of Meghalaya, Satyapal Malik in Raj Bhawan Shillong in connection with establishment of Ardh Sainik Welfare Board in Meghalaya for paramilitary families, Ex-men status at para army and other genuine issues and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

According to a press release, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the Governor praised the role of Paramilitary/CAPF for their devotion to duties such as Internal/External security, Election duty and maintenance of Law-and-Order duties throughout the country even in the States.

The role of these forces without caring for their own lives was praised by the Governor especially in respect of their roles in tackling natural calamities like flood, earthquake, militants/extremists attack etc., to save people’s lives.

The Governor agreed to the genuine issues of the Confederation and assured that he would send the Memorandum to the Chief Minister for consideration.

Jayendra Singh Rana president, ex-Inspector Saiffudin Shiblee and Anil Kumar participated in the meeting with the Governor.