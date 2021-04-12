DC appeals for free, fair GHADC polls

TURA, April 11: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, on Sunday said that the right forum to address the issues concerning various legislations under the Sixth Schedule with regard to the district council lies with the Executive Committee which will be formed with the help of the district administration, returning officer and by ensuring the holding of free and fair elections as per relevant acts and rules.

In this regard, Ram Singh urged one and all to exercise their voting rights in the GHADC polls today (Monday) while dissuading groups from engaging in illegal protests and requesting elders to convince them from doing so.

It may be mentioned that a meeting with regard to the peaceful holding of the elections was held recently which was attended by local bodies like the GGU, Nokma Council, NTDF and church leaders as well as various pressure groups of the town. “Everyone was convinced, howsoever serious the grievances may be, that the right forum to address the issues concerning various legislations under Sixth Schedule for the District Council is the Executive Committee after the holding of free and fair elections,” Singh said.

Singh added that the district administration does not have the authority to address these grievances and can only forward the same to the appropriate authority. He pointed out that in order for the GHADC to continue, it was very important for everyone to assist the district administration. Singh also warned that any publishing of undemocratic means of protest like bandhs in any form of media is a violation of the High Court order of 2015 as well as contempt of court.

“Therefore, people should refrain from publishing /calling or sharing of such news. District administration shouldn’t be compelled to take any action like filing of cases against any one which jeopardizes their future,” he said, while appealing to the people to participate in the voting process.

Meanwhile, Ram Singh also requested all eligible voters to bring along their EPICs during the time of voting even as he informed that those without EPICs would also be eligible to vote provided that identity is established to the satisfaction of the official concerned.

Other documents through which an eligible voter can be identified include: valid passport, valid driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, valid service ID cards having photographs issued by the state and central governments, public sector undertakings, local bodies and public limited companies, passbooks containing photographs for accounts opened in public sector banks, post offices, valid student ID cards having photographs issued by recognised universities, colleges, freedom fighter ID cards with photographs, certificate of physical handicap with photograph, pension payment order with photograph and job cards with photographs issued under NREGS.