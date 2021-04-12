NPP eyes majority, UDP upbeat

SHILLONG, April 11: The ruling NPP is targeting the absolute majority mark in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council election, party president WR Kharlukhi said on Sunday.

“We have worked really hard and reached out to the people. There is an NPP wave and we are aiming for an absolute majority,” he said.

On the possibility of a post-poll alliance if the majority mark eludes the NPP, he said: “We will decide now to cross the bridge when we get there.”

The United Democratic Party (UDP), on the other hand, is hopeful of springing a surprise in the GHADC polls, the outcome of which could impact the 2023 Assembly elections.

“We have fielded 18 candidates and for a long time, we have not had MDCs or MLAs from the Garo Hills. But this time, our president and other leaders have toured the Garo Hills and the response has been quite overwhelming,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, said.

He said the UDP would get a number of seats if the “money factor” does not play a role in the GHADC polls. “If we make inroads, it will indicate the rise of UDP in the Garo Hills,” he added.

Mawthoh said his party has connected with the people of Garo Hills who are angry with the way the GHADC has been run so far. The non-payment of salary to employees under the GHADC for 33-35 months has also been a factor, he said.

The UDP general secretary said the party leaders covered all the constituencies across the Garo Hills districts. “We found the people there still remember the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference, which became the UDP,” he said.

There are 182 candidates in the fray for April 12 elections for 29 GHADC seats.

West Garo Hills has the highest number of candidates (90) vying for 13 constituencies, including Tura.

East Garo Hills has 16 candidates, the lowest number, contesting three constituencies. Twenty-three candidates are vying for the four seats in North Garo Hills while 32 candidates are contesting the five constituencies in South Garo Hills.

South West Garo Hills, comprising four constituencies, has 24 candidates for the electoral battle.