EPL: Newcastle stage comeback

Burnley, April 11: Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to inspire Newcastle to a 2-1 victory at Burnley that lifted the team six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

Trailing to Matej Vydra’s first-half goal, Newcastle looked uninspired before Steve Bruce brought on Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson in the 57th minute.

Within two minutes of his introduction, Saint-Maximin, ran into the penalty area, drawing three defenders before pulling the ball back for Jacob Murphy to fire in an equalizer.

Five minutes later, Saint-Maximin raced from the halfway line before finding the bottom corner to make it 2-1. It was a remarkable turnaround after Newcastle had been second best for almost a full hour, and one that could just transform their season.

