Indian fencers test positive

New Delhi, April 11: Two Indian fencers have tested positive for Covid-19 while participating in the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Cairo, confirmed a senior official of the Fencing Association of India (FAI). “The players will undergo 15 days of quarantine if their second Covid-19 RT PCR test returns positive on Sunday,” the FAI official told IANS. A 24-member national team, including 12 girls, participated in the championships. The Indian team is participating in all the three disciplines – sabre, foil and epee. (IANS)