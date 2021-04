TURA, April 12: The polling percentage in West Garo Hills, which consists of the largest number of MDC seats in GHADC, was a little over 13 percent up to 9 AM, according to Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

Over all poll percentage rises to 18 percent across five districts by 11 AM in GHADC elections with Tura witnessing large turnout despite calls for boycott and shutdown by pressure groups