People’s mandate will be in favour of AJP, says Lurinjyoti

GUWAHATI, April 12: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday expressed confidence that the mandate of people would be in favour of Assamese nationalism (jatiyotabad).

Addressing reporters here, Gogoi, while declining to disclose the number of seats the regional party will bag in the recently-concluded three-phase Assam Assembly elections said, “Let us not speculate and disrespect the people’s mandate. Let us wait till May 2 for the outcome.”

Lauding the high turnout of voters in the polls, he said the polling percentage across the state has increased this time, particularly in the rural areas, which is significant.

“I believe that the people of Assam have realised the threat posed to Assamese culture, language and identity, given the misinformation and the politics of deceit, and have therefore decided to come out in large numbers to give their mandate,” he said.

Gogoi said the party has the favour of people, particularly the “silent voters, primarily comprising youths and women.

The AJP president allayed fears and concerns of possible “poaching” or horse-trading, saying that he has full faith in the party’s candidates.

It may be mentioned that several candidates of parties in the Congress-led Mahajot, be it All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) or Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), have been “flown out of the state as a “precautionary measure against possible horse trading”.

In regard to any possibility of post-poll alliance, Gogoi reiterated that the party has been floated with the ideology of “uncompromising Assamese nationalism”, and therefore, there was no question of allying with any national party-led alliance, be it Mitrajot or Mahajot.

“Our objective is to facilitate a secured and dignified life to our people….For us, Assam is primary and so are its people….Will never compromise on the issues regarding jatiyotabad….our political journey will move ahead with this vision,” he categorically told reporters.

“In the past we have seen how parties have compromised regional interests and surrendered before national parties…So, this is for the first time that you will see a party solely devoted to Assamese nationalism,” Gogoi said.