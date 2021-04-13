Assam gears up for ‘toned-down’ Bihu celebration amid COVID surge

GUWAHATI, April 13: After a ban prompted by the pandemic last year, Bihu organisers in Assam are gearing up to celebrate the state’s harvest festival, Rongali Bihu, come Wednesday, even as a post-election surge in COVID cases and consequent restrictions have toned down the celebrations to an extent.

As many as 583 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate however is at a manageable 0.57 percent with as many as 1, 02,182 COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday.

Bihu organising committees however have expressed their discontentment, complaining that with the standard operating procedures issued for Bihu celebration, the “state government has passed the onus of maintaining the SOPs at the Bihutolis (pandals) on them”.

Last Sunday, an umbrella body of 30 Bihu committees in Assam staged a sit-in demonstration, opposing the guidelines that state all events have to end by 11pm while COVID tests have been made mandatory for all organisers and volunteers.

Subsequently, there have been reports of some Bihu committees calling off the celebration despite going ahead with arrangements earlier, citing lack of resources to test the volunteers, ensure physical distancing of people thronging the pandals, compel everyone to wear masks, et al.

Meanwhile, in the wake of objections by the Bihu organising committees to some clauses in the standard operating procedures (SOPS), state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the people of Assam to adhere to the guidelines to avoid another lockdown if the surge in COVID-19 positive cases continue post Bihu.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the Bohag Bihu celebrations have been allowed amid various challenges and after examining various aspects.

“Livelihoods of artisans and artistes were hit last year because of the pandemic-triggered Bihu ban. So we have allowed Bihu this year but with guidelines,” he said.

“However, if the celebrations continue till the wee hours, then there is every possibility of COVID cases rising further. Such a situation might even prompt the central government to declare a lockdown, as not just Assam, but our neighbouring states too will be affected if the surge goes on uncontrolled,” Sarma said.

“So I appeal to everyone to adhere to the SOPs issued by the state government for Bihu,” he said, adding that even before the polls, there were restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and candidates and parties had to abide by the rules.

Opposition parties too urged the people to abide by the Bihu guidelines.

“We will celebrate Bihu but we also have to respect the guidelines issued by the health department as it concerns our health,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said.

The SOPs have evoked mixed reactions. While a section has raised objections, many have supported the health department’s move to impose restrictions.

“Bihu is our tradition but it does not say that we have to keep the celebrations till early morning. Despite the spike in cases, the state government has allowed celebration to go on till 11pm as a precautionary measure, for which everyone should be happy,” said a citizen.