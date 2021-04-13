Pala may enter race for MPCC prez

SHILLONG, April 12: In a twist to the race for Congress leadership in the state, Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala has offered to take the mantle of MPCC chief.

It is reported that a section of the party leaders and close aide of Pala are eager that he should be given an opportunity to lead the party for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

According to inside sources, the name of Pala was even proposed to the AICC stating that he should replace Dr Celestine Lyngdoh as the new MPCC president.

Sources informed that there are many leaders who had left the party are ready to return to the Congress fold if Pala is at the helm of the party.

When contacted, Pala said that he is aware that there are some leaders who wanted him to become the new MPCC president.

“In politics it is difficult to have a consensus. There will always be a difference of opinion. Personally I had recommended the name of Charles Pyngrope when the ICC secretary in-charge Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath had visited Shillong last year,” Pala recalled.

He said that the main reason for recommending the name of Pyngrope was that he would be a better option due to vast experience in party politics.

“It will depend on Delhi to decide who should assume charge as the new president of the MPCC,” Pala stated.

He also revealed that he was offered to take over the post of the MPCC president in place of former chief minister, DD Lapang. “I had refused the offer since I felt the party needed a senior leader. Later, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh was appointed in place of Lapang,” the Shillong Lok Sabha MP stated.

According to him, at the moment, majority of the party leaders wants Pyngrope as the new president.

“But no one can predict the future in politics where nothing is impossible,” he added.

It may be mentioned that majority of the party MLAs and MDCs had expressed that Pyngrope is the best person to lead the party especially with less than two years left for the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Even senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh who was also in the race for the post of the MPCC president had decided to back out and extended her support to Pyngrope to lead the party in the state.