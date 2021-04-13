Banks down shutters on KSU ‘request’

SHILLONG, April 12: Banks in East Khasi Hills had to keep their shutters down on Monday after KSU volunteers made “requests” in deference to local festival Shad Suk Mynsiem. The day, according to government notification, was not a holiday for banks, although the state government establishments enjoyed a holiday.

The KSU however, denied the charge saying, “It is misleading to say that we had forcibly closed the banking institutions. We had made request as per the letter written by the state government urging the banks to declare holiday today in view of the Shad Suk Mynsiem.”

KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said that this is not the first time that the banking institutions had failed to respect to the request made by the government to declare holidays on any important local festivals.

‘It is really unfortunate that the banking institutions are trying to assert themselves instead of complying with the request made by the state government. The attitude on the part of the authorities of the banks is uncalled-for,” the KSU president added.

It may be mentioned that the Deputy Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) on April 9 had written to All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) state secretary, Bijoy Krishna Dutta to declare April 12 as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Meanwhile, chief secretary had earlier informed that he had requested Director General of Police (DGP), R Chandranathan to provide security to the banks after reports that KSU members had allegedly used exertion to close down the banking institutions in and around Shillong city.

According to the Rao, local holiday does not fall under the NI Act. He also told that the banks need to file an FIR if anybody was disturbing their normal functioning.

Meanwhile, as per reports, police personnel accompanied by CrPF jawans had asked the Shillong Branch of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) to close down for the day.

When contacted, MCAB Director, Osmand J. Nongbri said that he was not aware that police had come to close down the branch.

“As per information, I was told that it was the KSU members who had requested to keep the branch closed in view of Shad Suk Mynsiem,” Nongbri said.