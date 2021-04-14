DC orders probe into Mawshbuit gate fracas

SHILLONG, April 13: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the fracas at Mawshbuit on Monday while assuring that the administration will address the problems faced by locals due to the presence of the defence gate in the area.

In addition, a district administration team will inspect the area to devise a permanent solution to the recurring harassment of locals without compromising on the security, she added.

Earlier, a meeting was held at the DC’s office which was attended by the Rangbah Shnong of Mawshbuit, defence authorities and the district administration to sort out the differences which had cropped up on Monday.

Members of pressure groups like KSU, FKJGP and HYC also attended the meeting. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rangbah Shnong of Mawshbuit, Richard Nongkhlaw said that they want the gate to be removed from the road leading to their village.

“We demand that the gate should be immediately removed because we are always harassed by the army personnel especially during the night hours,” Nongkhlaw added.

On the allegations by GTC that some civilians were in an inebriated state and were driving their vehicles at high speed, the Rangbah Shnong refuted the charges and said that these comments were an attempt by the defence authorities to hide their faults.

Incidentally, while the meeting was in progress, two army personnel were positioned outside the door of the conference hall armed with guns.

It may be mentioned that a squabble broke out on Monday between personnel of 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) and locals of Mawshbuit after the former reportedly shut the gate leaving people stranded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today informed that the government would convene a meeting to find a permanent solution to the problem faces by residents of Mawshbuit.

“Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will convene a meeting soon to discuss this matter,” Tynsong said, while adding that the government will try to find out a way to resolve this problem for good.