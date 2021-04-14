MBOSE issues reminder of COVID protocols

TURA, April 14: In light of the upcoming HSSLC/SSLC Board examinations, the Controller of Examinations, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has issued a fresh reminder to strict adherence of COVID protocols.

Some of these include checking temperature of students at entry points, mandatory wearing of masks, usage of hand sanitizers, seating in examination centres as per COVID specifications, no gathering of candidates/others before or after exams, keeping one hall/classroom in reserve for any eventuality, and in case of any candidate found to be COVID positive, then that particular examination hall shall be closed while the rest of the premises will continue function as it is.

Additionally, students are also directed to practice self-monitoring of health and declaration of any illness at the earliest. Apart from that, students have been advised to inform the nearest medical facility in case of any health emergency.