J&K police arrest JeM terrorist, 3 associates

Srinagar, April 14 : The police in J&K’s Kulgam district have arrested an active Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist along with three of his associates, and recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that acting on a specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set up at Bogund village by the police along with security forces.

As per the police, during checking, three persons on a Maruti Alto car were signalled to stop, who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended by the alert joint security party. Moreover, another of their associates was separately apprehended from the checkpoint.

The active terrorist has been identified as Zeyan Javid Dar, a resident of Ushkuru Baramulla, while the associates have been identified as Zahid Nazir Mantoo and Umer Yousuf Bhat, both residents of Feeripora Shopian, and Muzaffar Ahmad Banday from Mandujan Shopian.

The police said that as per the records, all four were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit JeM.

During search, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunitions, were recovered from their possession. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.(IANS)