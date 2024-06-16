Sunday, June 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

First-ever direct flight between India and Cambodia launched

Shillong, June 16: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun and Indian Ambassador to the country Devyani Khobragade launched the first-ever direct flight between Phnom Penh and New Delhi on Sunday.

 

The flight between the two capitals will be operated four times a week by Cambodia’s national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air.

 

Several members of the Indian community also joined the flight inauguration ceremony which not only marks ease of travel for tourists but also strengthens the historic ties between the two countries.

 

The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh hailed the development as a “historic moment”, citing India’s “Act East” Policy.

 

A statement released by Angkor Air said that the new connection will make the Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site, more accessible to Indian tourists and also provide Cambodian patients better access to medical treatments in India.

 

“With both nations’ rich histories and mutual interests, Cambodia Angkor Air is optimistic about the potential and positive impact of this new service,” the statement said.

 

Citing India’s involvement in the restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia depicts the cultural and linguistic connect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again spotlighted the historical and civilisational links between the two countries. (IANS)

