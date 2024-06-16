Sunday, June 16, 2024
Anushka’s Father’s Day wish for Virat: ‘How can one person be so good at so many things’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 16: Actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday greeted her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on the occasion of Father’s Day, saying, ‘How can one person be so good at so many things.’

 

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who has 67.6 million followers, shared a picture of a handwritten paper, which has an image of two footprints in yellow colour.

 

It’s written ‘Happy Father’s Day’ on it with a red heart.

 

The post is captioned as: “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling…. we love you Virat Kohli”, followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

 

Fans went crazy about Anushka’s post and commented: “The best husband, the best father, and the bestest mann.”

 

Another user said: “Cutest thing on internet today.”

 

A fan said: “No nazar to my best people.”

 

Anushka married Virat in Italy in December 2017.

 

The couple have two children–daughter Vamika, and son Akaay.

 

On the work front, Anushka was last in the 2018 comedy-drama ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

 

She next has ‘Chakda Xpress’ in the pipeline, in which she plays the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The biographical sports drama is written by Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Prosit Roy, and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film.

 

It also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur in pivotal roles. (IANS)

