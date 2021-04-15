Regular offline classes to continue in state: Rymbui

SHILLONG, April 14: Dispelling the growing fear among parents in the wake of an upsurge in the number of fresh single-day COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday categorically stated that regular classes from Nursery till college-level would continue in the state since heads of educational institutes are unanimous in their assertion that the present system of regular offline classes should continue.

He, however, made it clear that class attendance was not mandatory and school authorities would take a call on holding classes in a staggered manner. Parents who are not comfortable in sending their children/wards to school may opt for online classes or whatever other system the schools may provide.

“Majority feel that the present arrangement is good enough. The educational heads observed that the present arrangement should continue because online classes are not feasible even in the urban areas,” the Education minister informed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, DP Wahlang, held a meeting with the educational heads on Wednesday to hear their views on the COVID-19 situation in the state with relation to conduct of regular classes in schools and colleges.

“The main objective of schooling is that children will get knowledge and education,” Rymbui said, adding that educational heads are of the view that students have not benefitted from the online classes.

Rymbui further informed that educational heads were of the view that board examinations must be held as scheduled to test the capacity and capability of the students. “However, the government will periodically review the situation and decide accordingly,” he added.

The minister said that the educational heads were also unanimous in their decision that all teachers must be vaccinated since they come into contact with students on a daily basis.

“The Education department has communicated the matter raised by the educational heads to the Health department on the need to vaccinate the teachers,” Rymbui said, even as he pointed out that it would be a massive exercise since there are around 75,000 teachers in the state. The decision taken at the meeting would be placed before the state government for perusal, Rymbui said.

Earlier, Principal of St. Edmund’s College, Prof. Sylvanus Lamare, who attended the meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary, said that he has suggested that certain lessons can be taught using the medium of television.

“We need to create a concept in such a way that it interests the students. At present, we are holding classes in the blended mode (online and offline) in the college,” he stated.

Vicar General of the Shillong Archdiocese, Fr. Richard Majaw said that there was a general opinion that online classes for lower sections would result in huge losses for the students and regular offline classes should be held.

“The government has given freedom to the school authorities to conduct the classes by staggering the shifts in respective schools and colleges,” Fr. Majaw added.

Echoing similar views, Principal of Mairang Science College, R. Thangkhiew said that regular classes for I to V should not be suspended and may be held at least once or twice a week.

“It is important for the young minds to attend schools. We have seen how children had suffered last year,” Thangkhiew added.