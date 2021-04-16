Asian Wrestling C’ship: Sarita Mor retains title

Almaty, April 15: Scripting a sensational comeback, an aggressive Sarita Mor reeled off nine straight points in the summit clash to retain her Asian Championship title in 59kg while Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) settled for bronze medals at the continental Championship, here on Thursday.

Sarita, who won gold at the 2020 championship in New Delhi, lagged 1-7 after a botched up challenge but turned it around with a tremendous fight back against Mongolia’s Shoovdor Baatarjav. Attempting a move at 1-3 on the edge of the mat, Sarita lost her balance, allowing her rival to get one point.

However, the Mongolian’s coach challenged the call to get her ward four points. From there on, there was no stopping Sarita. She effected a take-down, following it up with an expose and then one more take down on the edge of the circle to make it 7-7.

Time running out fast, the Mongolian camp challenged the call and lost that to give an extra point to Sarita, who won 10-7.

In the 50kg competition, beat Taipei’s Yung Hsun Lin to win bronze medal. In 76 kg, Pooja won bronze following a 5-2 result against Korea’s Seyeon Jeong. (PTI)