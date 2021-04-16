Wrestler Pooja Dhanda tests positive

New Delhi, April 15: Pooja Dhanda, the 2018 World Championships bronze-medallist in women’s 57kg category, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine in Hisar.
The 27-year-old international from Haryana was training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Lucknow, but tested positive during a routine precautionary test. (IANS)
New Delhi, April 15: Pooja Dhanda, the 2018 World Championships bronze-medallist in women’s 57kg category, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine in Hisar.
Comments are closed.