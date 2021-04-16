New restrictions in state amid COVID-19 surge

SHILLONG: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, the government has called for additional restrictions including mandatory registration of entrees in the state including residents, social cap of 50 persons or one third the capacity indoors, and 100 persons or one third the capacity outdoors, for social, religious and private gatherings; which are subject to permission from the Deputy Commissioner in prior.

Apart from that, for any outdoor sports, up to 100 spectators will be allowed or one third the capacity. Cinema halls are to operate with one third capacity, and religious places to continue to function with 50% capacity with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

These new measures have been deemed as necessary as per the State, with reports of complacency on the part of citizens and flouting of designated COVID-19 protocols. Citizens have been urged to follow these rules to avoid a resurgence of cases as is being witnessed in other states as well as nationally.

The enforcement of the above will be meted by all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, including imposing of fines, if any such violations are found.

The state today recorded 121 fresh cases, taking the total actives cases to 565. Nationally, India has recorded the highest surge of over 2 lakh cases ever since the start of the pandemic.