GUWAHATI, April 17: Union Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has tested positive for COVID19, but is ‘fit and fine’ now.

“After getting repeated tests for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I’m taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine,” tweeted Rijiju today.