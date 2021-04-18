Fresh push for Mawrie’s ouster

SHILLONG, April 17: After a brief lull, BJP leaders, unhappy with the alleged autocratic style of functioning of party president Ernest Mawrie, are likely to renew their campaign demanding his ouster.

BJP insiders confirmed that with the resignation of KC Boro and the party’s dismal performance in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, other party leaders, especially from the Garo hills, will tender their resignation.

Party leaders, who have already alleged Mawrie’s nexus with the Congress, are likely to go all guns blazing at him as their suspicion got strengthened after the grand old party won 12 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the GHADC polls.

Given the developments, sources said the demand for his ouster will get intensified from the next month since the party’s Central leaders were busy for elections in five states.

Sources also said that several leaders, including Sanbor Shullai, did not campaign for party candidates

in the GHADC polls as they were neither made aware nor consulted before distribution of tickets to the candidates. There are allegations galore that several potential candidates were not fielded.

Shullai, who was scheduled to campaign from April 6, was unhappy with Mawrie for forming the 18th West Mondal on April 5 at a time when he should have focussed on the polls.

Shullai was the Shillong city election in-charge and he was supposed to conduct the Mondal polls. He had already forwarded the names of 18 West Mondal members and office bearers to the then state election in-charge JA Lyngdoh. This was before Mawrie was nominated as the president.

The sources said the sudden formation of 18 West Mondal was in violation of the BJP’s constitution and the issue is going to get more serious as Shullai, who has already raised his voice against Mawrie, will now go all-out against the party president for his “autocratic” style of functioning.