J&K Police arrest 3 LeT associates

Srinagar, April 17 : The J&K Police have arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates and recovered incriminating material from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

The police said in a statement that along with Army’s 53 RR, the police arrested three terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam district and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar and Tahir Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Narbal, and Ghulam Mohd Gojre from Kawoosa Khalisa.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support, including transportation of arms and ammunition, to LeT terrorists in Magam, Narbal and Beerwah areas of Budgam,” the police said.

The police added that all the three arrested persons were in touch with terror commanders in Pakistan through various social media platforms. They were also in constant touch with the self-styled LeT terror commanders, Mohd Yousuf Dar alias Kantro, and Abrar Nadeem Bhat.

“Incriminating materials, including ammunition and posters of LeT, were recovered from the possession of the arrested trio,” the police said.

The police have filed an FIR and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.(IANS)