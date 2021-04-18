CM Kejriwal’s ‘lies’ endangered people’s lives in Delhi, claims BJP

New Delhi, April 17 : The BJP on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that his “constant lies” endangered the lives of people in the national capital and once again requested the AAP government to call all party meetings on the current Covid situation in the city.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said: “The health care system in the city has completely collapsed and the Kejriwal Government has completely failed to deal with the Covid crisis endangering the lives of people of Delhi through constant lies and deceit.”

“Kejriwal has been lying to the people of Delhi about the medical facilities and the capacity of his government to handle the pandemic. He has been constantly lying to the people about the situation and availability of beds in government hospitals,” he said.

He said the emergence of 24,000 cases in the last 24 hours indicated a serious health care crisis in the national capital and the situation was now out of control of the AAP Government.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta has said Kejriwal’s statement about a shortage of oxygen and remdesivir injection is proof of his government’s failure.

“Delhi is a wholesale market of medicines from where supplies go to all over North India and for the last 15 days everyone knew that black marketing of Covid medicines was going on but the Kejriwal Government did nothing to stop it,” alleged Gupta.

Asserting that it was not the right time to play politics or indulge in a blame-game, Bidhuri, meanwhile, said the BJP was ready to cooperate with the AAP government and assist in any way to provide relief to the people of Delhi.

Bidhuri urged the Chief Minister to immediately called an all-party meeting and put in place a common strategy on how to deal with this medical emergency in the national capital.(IANS)