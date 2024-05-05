Sunday, May 5, 2024
Kartik Aaryan’s pawdorable video with pet Katori as he prepares to go for Sunday shoot

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 5: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, on Sunday shared an adorable video of himself with his pet dog Katori.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a heartwarming video in which Katori can be seen showering him with love and kisses.

In the video, the actor wears a striped shirt as he kisses Katori.

He wrote in the caption, “Katori (heart emoji). When I am leaving for my shoot on a Sunday.”

Katori has been with the actor for over two years now and also has her own Instagram account.

Back in 2022, Kartik was asked the reason behind naming his pet Katori, to which he said, “She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and ‘katori’ name came to our minds. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in which he shares the screen with Triptii Dimri.

His upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, for which he has collaborated with director Kabir Khan, is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14. (IANS)

Sunny Deol credits daughter-in-law for good luck: ‘Everything just changed’
