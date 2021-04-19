Mawrie accuses NPP of poaching BJP MDC

SHILLONG, April 18: Accusing the NPP of “poaching” its MDC Promod Koch, State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie on Sunday cautioned that action would be taken against Koch if he goes against the party decision.

Mining no word, a livid Mawrie said, “The NPP is trying to divide the BJP by poaching Koch and sidelining the other MDC, Bernard Marak but if they commit this mistake they will face repercussions.”

“If Koch joins the NPP-led EC on offer of money or post without consulting the State president and the party high command we will take action against him,” Mawrie warned.

The State BJP president, however, informed that the BJP central leadership has given the state leaders freedom to align with the NPP coalition but on certain conditions.

“Our central leaders are not opposed to joining the NPP-led coalition provided they fulfil certain conditions like giving us a formal invitation to join them, promise of probe into the alleged corruption by the former EC and greater transparency in the GHADC,” Mawrie said.

Informing that the State BJP had not received any invite from the NPP to support their EC, Mawrie said, “According to the discussions held in the morning we have not allowed Koch to join the EC and if he wished to do so he would have to informed the State president and ensure that the conditions are laid out before the NPP.”