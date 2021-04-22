Ward’s Lake gathering not bothered to maintain social distance

SHILLONG, April 22: Even though Meghalaya government has issued strict guidelines for maintaining social distance in the wake of COVID surge in the state especially in East Khasi Hills district, a section of people have apparently remained oblivious of the government directives thereby posed grave danger to all in the society.

For instance, defying government order, a group of people gathered in the Ward’s Lake in the city on Thursday without maintaining social distance even though they were seen wearing face masks.