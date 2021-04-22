Cong candidates ‘get together’ at Sonapur resort amid ‘horse trading fear’

GUWAHATI, April 22: Ahead of the May 2 vote counting day, the Opposition Congress on Thursday invited party candidates of the recently-concluded Assam Assembly elections for a “get-together” at a resort in Sonapur, on the outskirts of the city.

According to reports, as many as “70 rooms” have been booked in the resort, even as some candidates arriving at the resort (bag and baggage) since morning said that they had come for a “meeting to review things” and also to relax for a few days.

The development has triggered speculations whether the Opposition’s move could have taken place amid “fears of horse-trading by the ruling party.”

Only recently, several contesting candidates of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a key ally in the Congress-led Mahajot, were flown to a luxury hotel in Jaipur and “isolated” for a few days amid speculations of “poaching” fears. The candidates, however, recently returned to the state, reportedly concerned over the COVID-19 surge in north India.

Similarly, there were reports that another key Mahajot party, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), had “isolated” its candidates along with some elected members of Bodoland Territorial Council, from the state to an undisclosed location, apprehending “horse-trading”.

According to reports, among several contesting candidates who are stationed at Dichang Resort include Rupjyoti Kurmi, Wajed Ali Choudhuri and Siddique Ahmed.

Many appeared to feign ignorance though when asked whether the move was in view of any horse-trading apprehensions.

“We will have dance, song, art, poetry, recitation competitions…I will also spend some time at the gym, engage in jogging in the morning, and try to get my body back in shape,” Kurmi, a three-time MLA from Mariani said.

The recently-concluded Assembly elections in the state were keenly contested by both the ruling alliance and the Mahajot.

He further said that the party was convinced that the Mahajot will lead the next government in Assam.

“I have been asked to attend a meeting here for three-four days at least. It will be a get-together, like an orientation camp, where we will get to know each other,” one of the candidates arriving at the resort, said.