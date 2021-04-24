State govt against interstate restrictions despite surge

SHILLONG, April 23: The Meghalaya government is not going to impose restrictions on interstate movement despite returnees contributing in bulk to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar on Friday said that in a federal structure, Meghalaya cannot impose ban on interstate movement.

Asked if the government would consider imposing restrictions on inter-district movement, Kumar ruled out a blanket ban and said that the government has taken enough measures to ensure that movement of people from other parts of the state to the capital town is minimized.

He made it clear that the government’s attention was focused on adopting the best strategy to contain the growing number of COVID-19 cases in East Khasi Hills where the highest number of cases are being reported on a daily basis.

Asked if the government would close down the places of worship, he replied in the negative but stated that the government might impose further restriction on the number of people allowed in places of worship.

It may be mentioned that the state government has already imposed several restrictions, similar to those in 2020, to arrest the growing number of cases.

Besides closing educational institutes till May 3, the government has closed down all tourist places in East Khasi Hills till April 30.

Additionally, the government has imposed a partial-lockdown by ordering closure of all shops dealing in non-essential items in Shillong from April 26 till May 2.

Health dept seeks

COVID funds from govt

Health Minister AL Hek on Friday also informed that the department has sought funds from the state government for necessary requirements in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The government is still examining the fund request of the department. I will not be able to divulge the amount of fund which has been sought for,” he informed.

Hek also said that the state does not have any shortage of medical oxygen at present. “But I am not sure if the stock of medical oxygen will be enough if there is a huge spike in cases,” he added.

The state government is still negotiating with the Centre to help the state in procurement of vaccines for people above 18 years.

“Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is personally pursuing the issue of vaccines with the Centre besides seeking additional funds to help the state deal with the worsening COVID-19 situation,” Hek informed.

The state government has identified TB Hospital at Umsawli and the new building at Ganesh Das Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 300.

“We have designated these two places as COVID-19 hospitals. It will be equipped with all the necessary facilities like oxygen and ventilators,” Hek told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, an official from the Health department on Friday informed that the state is expecting to get fresh stock of vaccines on Saturday.

The official also informed that the state has a total of 739 beds available for COVID patients including 65 ICU beds, 45 of which are in East Khasi Hills.

The official also informed that only two COVID positive patients were admitted in the ICU out of the 1248 active cases in the state.

He also informed that the Byrnihat industrial plant was well equipped to meet the state’s requirement of medical oxygen.