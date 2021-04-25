Philippine rescuers find two more bodies of missing sailors, 7 still missing

Manila, April 24 : Rescuers have retrieved two more bodies of the missing crew members of a cargo vessel that ran aground off the coast of Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday.

The PCG said in a statement that rescuers recovered the two bodies on Friday morning. Rescuers earlier recovered four bodies and rescued seven others, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The search continued for seven other missing crew members, the PCG added.

The 20 sailors reportedly abandoned the vessel LCT Cebu Great Ocean when its anchor snapped due to big waves on Monday, causing it to take in water and list.

The abandoned vessel, loaded with nickel ore and some 2,000 liters of diesel, drifted and ran aground.(IANS)