Respect for coalition partners must: UDP on power crisis

SHILLONG, April 24: The United Democratic Party (UDP) said taking the issues raised by the coalition partners lightly conveys the lack of respect for each other.

Stating that it is imperative for the coalition partners to discuss crucial and sensitive issues, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said, “If the government takes such issues lightly, it means they have no respect for the coalition partners.”

He said a multi-party government has to prioritise the issues and the constituents need to have mutual respect.

Mawthoh said the UDP stirred the hornets’ nest by raking up the crisis in the Power department. “It is important now to investigate into the anomalies so that the truth can be unearthed,” he added.

The UDP discussed the power scenario informally and will be meeting formally next week, he said.

“We are talking about MeECL and the Power department because the people are suffering,” he said.

Mawthoh said the UDP has left the demand for sacking Power Minister James Sangma to the wisdom of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

“Obviously, we have to point fingers at those at the helm of affairs,” he said.

On the allegations of the Congress that UDP is eyeing the Power portfolio, he said: “We never asked for removing James from the cabinet. All we want is a probe without taking sides for resolving the MeECL crisis.”

He slammed Congress MP Vincent Pala for “saying what his party feels” regarding replacing the Power Minister.