Mukul seeks Delhi eye on graft cases in state

SHILLONG, April 24: Congress leader Mukul Sangma has sought the Centre’s intervention in addressing the cases of alleged corruption and irregularities in the state.

Stating that the irregularities are not confined to the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) alone, the former chief minister claimed the irregularities in the mining of coal and its transportation and minerals have gone beyond the inter-state and the international border with Bangladesh.

“We have to address the alleged irregularities and corruption. They are no longer within the state’s responsibilities. It is for the Government of India to assume the responsibility,” Sangma said.

Raising a question on where the illegally-mined coal has been transported, he said, “Even the Bangladesh media has carried reports on it. This means it is going beyond the inter-state and the international borders”.

Commenting on a BJP Member of District Council joining the National People’s Party-led alliance in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Congress leader said, “I have always said there has to be some clarity”.

He asked what prevented the BJP from exerting pressure on the government for an independent inquiry into allegations of irregularities and corruption in the GHADC.

“They (BJP) are a constituent of the state government. The Union government is a BJP government. So, what prevents them from exerting the pressure,” he asked.

Pointing out that the main slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 Parliamentary elections was on fighting corruption, Sangma said, “If they are honest, they must act”.

In the recent months, the Congress attacked the state government on the issues of alleged irregularities and corruption in the Power and coal sectors besides the ADCs. Despite demands, the government has not ordered an independent probe.