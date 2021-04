SHILLONG, April 26: Former Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, Parul Devi Das died in Guwahati today after contracting Coronavirus infection.

An Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer, she was the first woman IAS from Assam. She briefly served Meghalaya in the early 80’s.

She was born and bred in Shillong. Her father Late Ramnath Das was a cabinet minister in undivided Assam. Her brother Naba Kumar Das is the retired Chief Secretary of Assam.