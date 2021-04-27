GSU wants new laws in GHADC to bar non-tribal participation  

TURA, April 27: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from East Garo Hills on Tuesday urged the new Executive Committee (EC) of the GHADC led by CEM, Benedic R Marak to take immediate steps to bar the participation of non-tribals in the autonomous council.

In its memorandum submitted to CEM, Benedic R Marak, the union demanded that immediate steps be taken towards framing of rules and amending the Sixth Schedule to prevent non-tribals from participating in the council elections. The union also sought the preparation of a separate electoral roll for the GHADC which should comprise only Garos living in Garo Hills.

Reminding that the employees of the GHADC are yet to be paid their pending salaries for 33 months, the union requested that all efforts be made to solve their grievances so that the pending salaries can be disbursed which in turn will motivate the agitating employees to rejoin their duties.