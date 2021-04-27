Education institutions in Tura to remain close from tomorrow

TURA, April 27: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Tuesday ordered the closure of educational institutions in the town in view of the rapid resurgence of Covid-19 in the district.

As per the order issued in this regard, all schools and other educational institutions within Tura town including St John’s Secondary School, Chibragre and Auxillium Secondary School, Alotgre will remain closed from Wednesday onwards. The educational institutions have been advised to maintain classes through online teaching. However, the ongoing MBOSE examination has been allowed to continue as per schedule by strictly maintaining Covid-19 protocols.

The order also directed all shops and educational institutions to close everyday at 7 PM while there will be complete closure on Sunday. However, Pharmacies have been allowed to open as well as home delivery services which will continue.

The imposition of night curfew in the entire district from 10 PM to 5 AM continues to be in place. The Deputy Commissioner also issued a warning against violators of Covid-19 protocols like failure to wear masks, smoking and spitting in public places that penalties would be imposed on them by designated officers empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Meanwhile, in view of incidents of violation of Covid-19 protocols being reported from crowded areas of the town, Ram Singh also directed the district Superintendent of Police to impose penalties on such individuals especially in the Tura Bazar area.