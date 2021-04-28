Containment measures imposed in Shillong, Jowai and Tura during May 1 to May10 morning

SHILLONG, April 28: The Meghalaya Government on Wednesday decided to put in place strict containment measures in the Shillong urban agglomeration, Jowai and Tura town from 5 am of May 1 till 5 am of May 10.

This decision was taken during the review meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that public, political and religious gathering would not be allowed during the ten days period while weddings and funerals would be permitted with regulations issued by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

He also informed that sport activities would not be allowed and private offices would be closed except those which deal with essential services adding that non-essential govt institutions would be closed down and the employees can work from home.

Deputy Chief Minister also informed that all educational institutions would remain closed.

Tynsong also informed that commercial vehicles’ seating capacity has been reduced to one fourth but would be allowed to ply in respect of healthcare, emergency services, vaccination purposes, carrying students who are appearing for the ongoing board examinations and carrying teachers and staff on examination duty.

He informed that any travelling or any other emergency purposes would require permission from the respective Deputy Commissioners and would be allowed on issuance of passes by the DC. Anyone who violates the restrictions will be penalised.

“Inter-district movement from Shillong, Tura, Jowai has been restricted and is allowed only in emergency cases with permission from deputy commissioners,” Deputy Chief Minister informed.

Permission for any other travel on essential or emergency services shall be given by DCs concerned.

According to the Deputy CM, all other non-essential movements will be been stopped during the period.

Essential shops are allowed to open subject to compliance of regulations on days and timings to be fixed by the respective Deputy Commissioners.