COVID surge: Lockdown looks imminent in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYACovid-19News Alert
By Bureau
Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma chairs a review meeting on the COVID situation at the main Secretariat on Wednesday.ST photos.

SHILLONG, April 28: Meghalaya is heading for a two-week lockdown probably from next week.

The state cabinet today held a meeting today to take a call in this regard and exact date for lockdown is being announced.

Official sources said that a lockdown became imperative due to surge in COVID cases after the largescale return of people from rest of the country due to COVID apocalypse .

Sources said the lockdown period would enable the state to break the chain of infections as also strengthen all entry points to Meghalaya.

Meghalaya is only State in the country to enforce regulated entry following outbreak of COVID pandemic last year.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.