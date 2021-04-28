COVID surge: Lockdown looks imminent in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, April 28: Meghalaya is heading for a two-week lockdown probably from next week.

The state cabinet today held a meeting today to take a call in this regard and exact date for lockdown is being announced.

Official sources said that a lockdown became imperative due to surge in COVID cases after the largescale return of people from rest of the country due to COVID apocalypse .

Sources said the lockdown period would enable the state to break the chain of infections as also strengthen all entry points to Meghalaya.

Meghalaya is only State in the country to enforce regulated entry following outbreak of COVID pandemic last year.