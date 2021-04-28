Earthquakes rock NE

GUWAHATI, April 28: A couple of strong back-to-back earthquakes were felt in the Northeast region including cities of Guwahati and Shillong at 7-55 am and 8.03 am respectively today.

The first tremor lasted for about 30 seconds while the second was last for just a second. As buildings were rocked, panicked people rushed out while others were blowing conches apparently as a helpless prayer.

According to information gathered from the website of National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, the first quake was measured at 6.7 in the Richter Scale.

There was no immediate report of any major damage or injury from anywhere due to the quakes.

The epicentre was traced to 38 km WNW of Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam at the border of Arunachal Pradesh hills in India’s Northeast.