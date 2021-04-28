Earthquakes rock NE

MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI, April 28: A couple of strong  back-to-back earthquakes were felt in the Northeast region including cities of Guwahati and Shillong  at 7-55 am and 8.03 am respectively today.

The first  tremor lasted for about 30 seconds while the second was last for just a second. As buildings were rocked, panicked people rushed out while others were blowing conches apparently as a helpless prayer.

According to information gathered from the website of National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, the first quake was measured at 6.7 in the Richter Scale.
There was no immediate report of any major damage or injury from anywhere due to the quakes.

The epicentre was traced to 38 km WNW of Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam at the border of Arunachal Pradesh  hills in India’s Northeast.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.