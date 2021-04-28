Drop in surveillance guard fuels COVID-19 spike

TURA/SHILLONG, April 27: A premature victory against COVID-19 on the back of low infection rates for the past couple of months led to a drop in guard in surveillance by the Health department and the state government which has now fuelled the huge spike in COVID infection rates in the state.

As records reveal the spike to be caused by the large number of returnees to Meghalaya from other states, a failure on the part of the district administrations, including the Health department, to ensure 24-hour surveillance and screening has been blamed by many for the current situation.

As COVID-19 cases began to staggeringly rise in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore, hundreds of citizens from the region who were either studying or working in these metros began returning to their homes on a daily basis.

Majority of the returnees entered the state through the Umling entry point and callous attitude of those manning the entry point has resulted in an abnormal surge in the number of cases. As per government estimates, close to two-thirds of the returnees have tested positive.

A large number of returnees have also entered Garo Hills through the main screening point at Berubari in North Garo Hills, allegedly without any screening as surveillance teams would wrap up their work for the day by 5 pm.

The result was streams of vehicles packed with returnees heading unchecked to their respective destinations in either Tura, Williamnagar, Ampati or Baghmara every night, its repercussions now being felt across the Garo Hills region.

Facing a tall task of containing the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday notified that places of worship in Shillong Urban Agglomeration area shall function at 25 per cent of the seating capacity and the duration of service shall not exceed 45 minutes.

“Places of worship outside the Shillong Urban Agglomeration area may continue to function at 50 per cent of the seating capacity. However the duration of service shall not exceed 45 minutes,” Chief Secretary MS Rao said today.

He observed with concern that protocols and SOPs relating to COVID-appropriate behaviour were not being followed strictly in some of the places of worship.

The Chief Secretary said that all religious leaders shall ensure that there will be mechanism to ensure strict adherence of all the protocols and SOPs by the management and devotees/faithful.

He further stated that the deputy commissioners shall ensure strict compliance to the protocols and guidelines through periodic inspections and regulate the schedule and timing depending on the local situation.

The DCs are authorised to issue order for closure of any religious place of worship for non- observance of the protocols and / or social distancing norms, Rao added.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills DC, Ram Singh has ordered closure of educational institutes in Tura for an indefinite period from April 28 in view of the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 in the district. A similar order was also issued by West Jaintia Hills DC, Garod LSN Dykes.

All schools and other educational institutions within Tura town including St John’s Secondary School, Chibragre and Auxillium Secondary School, Alotgre will remain closed from Wednesday. The schools have been advised to conduct online classes.

In Jowai, all nursery, lower primary and upper primary schools will remain closed from April 28 until further orders.

However, the ongoing MBoSE examinations have been allowed to continue as per schedule by strictly maintaining COVID-19 protocols.