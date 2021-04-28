Scott Kuggeleijn to replace Kane Richardson in RCB

Ahmedabad, April 27: New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was on Tuesday announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of IPL-14.
Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson, ESPNcricinfo reported. (PTI)
