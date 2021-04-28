Now Brett Lee donates for India’s fight against COVID

NEW DELHI, April 27: Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins’ gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately Rs 40 lakh) to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over Rs 40 lakh. Bitcoin is not considered legal tender in India but that has not stopped Lee from lending a helping hand. (PTI)