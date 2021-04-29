159 new cases, two more deaths

SHILLONG, April 28: Meghalaya recorded more than 100 fresh cases for the tenth day in a row while the death toll climbed to 167 with two more fatalities. With 159 new cases, the active tally rose to 1,475. The state also recorded 138 recoveries.

Out of the 1,475 active cases, 1,061 are in East Khasi Hills, 147 in Ri Bhoi, 84 in West Jaintia Hills, 63 in East Jaintia Hills, 60 in West Garo Hills, 28 in West Khasi Hills, 14 in South West Khasi Hills, seven in South Garo Hills, five in East Garo Hills, four in South West Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills.

Out of the 159 new cases on Wednesday, 116 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 13 in West Khasi Hills, 12 in Ri Bhoi, nine in West Garo Hills, four in South Garo Hills, two each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

Uginia Rymbai (52) of Saser, Nongpoh, who was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital, died on April 27 due to COVID-19 pneumonia with type I respiratory failure with severe ARDS with type II diabetes mellitus with hypertension.

Sunita Limbu (54) of Jhalupara, Shillong, who was also admitted in Shillong CH, died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia with type I respiratory failure with severe ARDS.