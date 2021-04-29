NEW REGULATIONS

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
  •  Movement allowed for healthcare services including emergency services and vaccination, agriculture and veterinary services, transportation of essential items, movement of students, teachers and staff for examinations, goods vehicles, e-commerce services, supply of medicines and pharmaceuticals, home delivery services, print and electronic media, construction workers, essential govt duty, security and fire & emergency services personnel, power sector, water supply, roads & buildings, municipal services, FCI and information and public relations, banks and telecommunications staff
  • Political, public, social and religious gatherings are not permitted including conferences, meetings and trainings. Weddings and funerals are permitted subject to a ceiling of 30 persons and with prior permission of the DC
  • Entry of tourists from outside shall not be permitted and all tourist spots shall remain closed.Places of religious worship shall remain closed except for weddings with prior permission of DC
  •  All private offices to be closed, except those providing essential services.
  •  Non-essential central govt staff asked to work from home
  •  Public transport movement reduced to one-fourth of the existing capacity and to be used for movement of persons permitted by DC.
  •  Inter-district and intra-district movement to/from Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai, Tura and any other containment area banned except for emergency cases and with prior permission from DC.
  • International Border Trade shall be suspended
  • Sports activities are not permitted
  •  DCs are authorised to restrict weekly markets and border haats in their districts depending on local situation
  •  DCs are authorised to close educational institutions in their district depending on local situation
  •  Essential shops to open subject to regulations to be decided by the DC concerned
  •  Shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing & sanitary ware, computer service centres, mobile repair shops and auto repair shops allowed to open
  •  Construction activities permitted
  •  Banks and banking services, P&T, telecommunication services, essential government offices to function
  •  Central govt offices and banks to function at 100% strength for Group ‘A’ and at 30% strength for other staff
  •  All non-essential movement restricted and violation will invite penal action
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.