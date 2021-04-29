NEW REGULATIONS

- Movement allowed for healthcare services including emergency services and vaccination, agriculture and veterinary services, transportation of essential items, movement of students, teachers and staff for examinations, goods vehicles, e-commerce services, supply of medicines and pharmaceuticals, home delivery services, print and electronic media, construction workers, essential govt duty, security and fire & emergency services personnel, power sector, water supply, roads & buildings, municipal services, FCI and information and public relations, banks and telecommunications staff
- Political, public, social and religious gatherings are not permitted including conferences, meetings and trainings. Weddings and funerals are permitted subject to a ceiling of 30 persons and with prior permission of the DC
- Entry of tourists from outside shall not be permitted and all tourist spots shall remain closed.Places of religious worship shall remain closed except for weddings with prior permission of DC
- All private offices to be closed, except those providing essential services.
- Non-essential central govt staff asked to work from home
- Public transport movement reduced to one-fourth of the existing capacity and to be used for movement of persons permitted by DC.
- Inter-district and intra-district movement to/from Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai, Tura and any other containment area banned except for emergency cases and with prior permission from DC.
- International Border Trade shall be suspended
- Sports activities are not permitted
- DCs are authorised to restrict weekly markets and border haats in their districts depending on local situation
- DCs are authorised to close educational institutions in their district depending on local situation
- Essential shops to open subject to regulations to be decided by the DC concerned
- Shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing & sanitary ware, computer service centres, mobile repair shops and auto repair shops allowed to open
- Construction activities permitted
- Banks and banking services, P&T, telecommunication services, essential government offices to function
- Central govt offices and banks to function at 100% strength for Group ‘A’ and at 30% strength for other staff
- All non-essential movement restricted and violation will invite penal action
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Next Post
Comments are closed.