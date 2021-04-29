Containment steps to kick in from May 1

SHILLONG, April 28: The state government has decided to put in place containment measures in the Shillong urban agglomeration, Jowai and Tura town from 5am of May 1 till 5am of May 10.

The decision was taken during Tuesday’s review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters that public, political and religious gatherings will not be allowed during the ten-day period. He said weddings and funerals will be permitted but with regulations issued by the respective Deputy Commissioner (DC).

He said sports activities will not be allowed and private offices will be closed except those which deal with essential services. Tynsong also said that all educational institutions will be closed.

The Deputy CM said the capacity of passenger vehicles will be reduced to one/fourth but they will be allowed in services including healthcare, emergency and vaccination. They can also ferry students appearing for the board exams, and teachers and staff who are on exam duty.

He said any other vehicular movement, including for emergency purposes, will be allowed only after the issuance of passes by the DC concerned. He warned that the violators will be penalised.

He said government institutions, not dealing with essential services, will be closed down and their employees can work from home. According to him, the government has decided to stop all non-essential movements.

Shops dealing in essential items will be allowed to open subject to regulation on days and timings to be fixed by the respective DC, he added.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has revoked the permission already granted for meetings, gatherings, trainings, conferences, sports and events between May 1 and May 10 in the district.

Weddings for which permission has been granted are allowed with a revised ceiling of 30 persons only in the place of worship or hall.

Bodies to be handed over to kin

In another development, the state government has decided to permit family members to take home the body of patients who succumb to COVID-19.

Informing this, Health Minister, AL Hek said that family members should ensure that they do not take the body inside the house and keep the body outside the house for a maximum of 48 hours.

He also said that family members should strictly follow protocols and SOPs issued by the Health department while performing the last rites.

“We have taken this decision taking into consideration the feelings of the family members,” Hek said, while adding that the government would leave it to the family to decide in what manner they would perform the last rites.