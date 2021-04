SHILLONG, April 29: Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam A Sangma met Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma at latter’s office in Shillong and submitted a memorandum for setting up of an Integrated Check gate at Baghmara, South Garo Hills, to upscale the trade and tourism industry with Bangladesh and to attract global tourists by introducing such mechanism to access easily.

Distance between Baghmara (India) and Dhaka in Bangladesh is only 182 KM.