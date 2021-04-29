Miscreants blaze 9 buses, 5 shops in Dhaka

Dhaka, April 28 : The miscreants on Wednesday blazed nine buses parked at the Bandura Bazar bus counter in Dhaka’s Nawabganj and set afire five shops. However, no casualties were reported immediately.

The incident took place around 11 a.m.

The fire has been distinguished and the situation is under control by the four units of fire service and civil defence team, confirmed Md Raihan, Director of the media team of Fire Service.(IANS)